The UN welcomed the start of the PKK terror group’s disarmament process.

"I can tell you that we very much welcome the operationalisation of the agreement, at least the first step of the operationalisation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

His remarks came after a group of PKK terrorists on Friday laid down their weapons and destroyed them in northern Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province.

The group of PKK terrorists gathered in a cave within the boundaries of the Surdas sub-district of Sulaymaniyah, emerged with their weapons, and then proceeded to a site prepared for the disarmament process.

"We hope that it will encourage further steps towards lasting peace in the region," Dujarric said, adding the UN's readiness to "support this in any way that we can, should we be asked."