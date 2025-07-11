TÜRKİYE
2 min read
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
'We hope that it will encourage further steps towards lasting peace in region,' says spokesperson.
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
The first group of PKK terrorists lays down and destroys their weapons in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq on July 11, 2025. / AA
July 11, 2025

The UN welcomed the start of the PKK terror group’s disarmament process.

"I can tell you that we very much welcome the operationalisation of the agreement, at least the first step of the operationalisation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

His remarks came after a group of PKK terrorists on Friday laid down their weapons and destroyed them in northern Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province.

The group of PKK terrorists gathered in a cave within the boundaries of the Surdas sub-district of Sulaymaniyah, emerged with their weapons, and then proceeded to a site prepared for the disarmament process.

"We hope that it will encourage further steps towards lasting peace in the region," Dujarric said, adding the UN's readiness to "support this in any way that we can, should we be asked."

RelatedTRT Global - Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
RECOMMENDED

In May, the terror group PKK decided to dissolve and lay down its arms. The announcement followed a February statement by jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, who called for the dissolution of the PKK and its affiliates, urging an end to the armed campaign that has lasted for more than four decades.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

PKK terrorists have used northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, to hide out and plan attacks on Türkiye.

RelatedTRT Global - PKK terror weapons go up in smoke

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system