Kiev under fire as Russia launches fresh missile and drone strikes
Russian forces carry out missile and drone strikes on Kiev, causing damage to residential buildings and educational facilities in Ukrainian capital.
Officials say missiles and drones target Kiev, Kharkiv and southern regions / Reuters
February 3, 2026

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has come under a fresh Russian missile attack, with initial reports indicating damage to apartment blocks and other civilian buildings.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kiev’s military administration, said in a post on Telegram that several apartment buildings, an educational facility and a commercial structure had been damaged in districts east of the Dnipro River.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency medical crews had been dispatched to affected parts of the city.

Elsewhere, Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said Russian missiles and drones were also attacking the northeastern city.

The governor of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region said his area had also come under attack, while air defence units were operating in the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region.

Deal negotiations continue

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said his administration could soon deliver progress on ending the war in Ukraine.

“I think we’re doing very well with Ukraine and Russia. For the first time, I’m saying that,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.

“I think we’re going to, maybe, have some good news.”

Before that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had largely respected a temporary ceasefire on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

He said no targeted missile or drone strikes were recorded over the past 24 hours, though Russian shelling continued to hit energy facilities near the front line.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
