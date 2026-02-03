The Ukrainian capital Kiev has come under a fresh Russian missile attack, with initial reports indicating damage to apartment blocks and other civilian buildings.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kiev’s military administration, said in a post on Telegram that several apartment buildings, an educational facility and a commercial structure had been damaged in districts east of the Dnipro River.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency medical crews had been dispatched to affected parts of the city.

Elsewhere, Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said Russian missiles and drones were also attacking the northeastern city.

The governor of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region said his area had also come under attack, while air defence units were operating in the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region.

Deal negotiations continue