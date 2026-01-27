Washington, DC — The talk of a "new world order" has returned to global capitals with unusual force, driven less by abstract theory than by the blunt exercise of power.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos this month, the anxiety left the corridors and took the main stage, sharpened by the actions and rhetoric of the US.

"The principle of sovereignty is vulnerable," Paul M. Collins Jr., professor of legal studies and political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, told TRT World.

"America is moving towards a 'might makes right' approach, threatening even its NATO allies."

Those words landed early in a week with the US President Donald Trump's rolling interventions: renewed claims over Greenland to tariff threats against allies, rattling markets.

Days before Trump ordered the US to withdraw from 66 international organisations, conventions, and treaties, arguing they ran counter to US interests.

The decision swept up climate bodies, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, alongside dozens of UN-affiliated and non-UN groups working on issues from renewable energy to counterterrorism.

The shockwaves were felt quickly in Europe and beyond.

The European Union accelerated what officials describe as the "mother of all trade deals" with India after two decades of talks, a push widely seen as a response to Washington's turn inward.

The deal, announced in New Delhi on Tuesday, between two of the world’s biggest markets, comes as Washington targets both the Asian powerhouse and the EU bloc with steep import tariffs.

The US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty, due to Delhi's continued purchase of oil from Russia. Trump's tariff threats over Greenland rattled the EU, despite withdrawing them later. Experts suggest this exposed EU vulnerabilities.

Statements from leaders of India and the EU highlighted the broader geopolitical landscape surrounding the agreement, set to be finalised later in 2026.

"This is the tale of two giants - the world's second and fourth largest economies. Two giants which chose partnership in a true win-win fashion. A strong message that co-operation is the best answer to global challenges," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Indian PM Narendra Modi called the deal the "biggest free trade deal in history."

"The global order is in great turmoil today," said Modi, adding, "in such a context, the partnership between India and the EU will strengthen stability in the international system."

The EU-India deal comes after the EU signed a major pact with South America’s Mercosur bloc and concluded agreements with Indonesia, Mexico and Switzerland, as it seeks to hedge against a more unilateral US.

Related TRT World - Canada's Carney says US-led global order, once a 'pleasant fiction', now faces 'rupture'

Global order unravels

The ongoing kerfuffle has left European and Canadian officials openly questioning whether the post-World War 2 order, led by the US, on which they had relied, was eroding into something more transactional.

That unease was voiced most clearly by Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, who warned at Davos that the architecture built after WW2 was breaking down in ways that left middle-sized countries newly exposed.

"Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition," he told delegates at the Swiss town, warning, "Middle powers must act together because if we're not at the table, we're on the menu".

French President Emmanuel Macron reflected the diagnosis, describing a moment of historic imbalance in security and economics.

"It's ... a shift towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest," Macron said, adding that what he called "imperial ambitions" were resurfacing.

At the same gathering, the Ghanaian president told delegates that in the emerging global order, Africa intends to be at the table.

John Dramani Mahama said that the multilateral order and the rules-based system may be under threat, but argued that a new "Coalition of the Willing" could be forged based on a shared vision and mutual respect.

Significantly, the European response did not end in Davos.

On Tuesday, Denmark’s prime minister put it more bluntly.

"One of the things that can be drawn from the events of recent weeks is that the old world order no longer exists," Mette Frederiksen argued, adding, "I don't know if it will return, but it probably won't."

Trump, for his part, has offered a very different framing.

After initially pressing for American control or ownership of the Arctic territory, Trump pivoted and announced a "framework of a future deal" on Greenland, involving NATO and Denmark, that would grant the United States full military access.

Among European officials, the relief was tempered by resentment at the pressure itself.

'Weaker states subject to encroachments'