UN calls for unhindered humanitarian access in Sudan as RSF's violations persist
The RSF's assault on Babanusa builds on the paramilitary's momentum after it took al Fasher, the army's last holdout in Darfur, in October / AP
December 2, 2025

The UN has renewed its urgent call to all parties in Sudan to guarantee "safe, unhindered humanitarian access" for civilians and aid workers, as violations by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue to drive massive displacement and rising needs.

"We once again call on all parties to urgently guarantee safe, unhindered humanitarian access to protect civilians, including, of course, aid workers," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

He said UN humanitarian teams recently met displaced families who urgently require shelter, essential items, health services, and sanitation assistance.

While the UN is providing food and psychosocial support, Dujarric warned that "funding shortfalls have left critical gaps," stressing the vital need for donors to commit additional resources.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023, has already killed thousands of people, displaced at least 12 million and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

RSF advances in Kordofan

Meanwhile, RSF said that it seized full control of Babanusa, a transport junction in the country's oil-producing South.

In a statement, the RSF said its seizure of Babanusa in West Kordofan state — the latest frontline in the war in Sudan — came as it repelled "a surprise attack" by the Sudanese army.

On November 19, US President Donald Trump said he would intervene to stop the conflict, which broke out in April 2023.

The United States, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia — known as the Quad — earlier in November proposed a plan for a three-month truce followed by peace talks. The RSF responded by saying it had accepted the plan, but soon after, it attacked army territory with a barrage of drone strikes.

The RSF's assault on Babanusa builds on the paramilitary's momentum after it took al Fasher, the army's last holdout in Darfur, in October, following months of siege and attacks.

