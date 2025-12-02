The UN has renewed its urgent call to all parties in Sudan to guarantee "safe, unhindered humanitarian access" for civilians and aid workers, as violations by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue to drive massive displacement and rising needs.

"We once again call on all parties to urgently guarantee safe, unhindered humanitarian access to protect civilians, including, of course, aid workers," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

He said UN humanitarian teams recently met displaced families who urgently require shelter, essential items, health services, and sanitation assistance.

While the UN is providing food and psychosocial support, Dujarric warned that "funding shortfalls have left critical gaps," stressing the vital need for donors to commit additional resources.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023, has already killed thousands of people, displaced at least 12 million and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.