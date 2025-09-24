MIDDLE EAST
Ahmed al Sharaa at UNGA: Israeli actions risk 'new crises' in region
The Syrian president expresses gratitude to countries that have supported Syria during its transition.
Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, US, September 24, 2025. / Reuters
September 24, 2025

Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa has warned the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that Israeli actions in the region risk igniting fresh crises, in a landmark address marking the first time a Syrian leader has spoken at the world body since 1967.

In a speech heavy on promises of reform and reconciliation, Sharaa said Damascus would continue to honour the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Israel but urged the international community to "stand by Syria in the face of dangers" and to respect its sovereignty.

"Those responsible for bloodshed will face accountability," the Syrian president said, pledging to open a new chapter in Syria's history with "peace, stability and prosperity".

Sharaa expressed gratitude to countries that have supported Syria during its transition, mentioning Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Arab and other Muslim countries, as well as the United States and the European Union.

His appearance comes months after the ouster of his long-ruling predecessor, marking what observers say could be the beginning of a dramatic reset in Syria's regional and international posture.

Syrians gather outside UN headquarters to welcome al Sharaa in historic appearance

Hundreds of Syrians gathered outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday to welcome President Ahmad al Sharaa ahead of his historic address to the UN General Assembly, the first by a Syrian head of state since 1967.

Images released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) showed large crowds waving flags near the UN building, describing the gathering as a show of support for Sharaa.

State television Al-Ikhbariya aired similar footage, calling it a welcoming rally before the president's speech.

Sharaa arrived in New York on Sunday with several ministers to take part in the annual UN meetings, ending nearly six decades of Syrian absence from the world body's top forum.

Syria has boycotted the Assembly at the presidential level since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, when Israel occupied the Golan Heights. Damascus long accused the UN and other international institutions of siding with Israel because of backing from the US and its Western allies.

The last Syrian leader to attend the UN summit was former President Nureddin al Atassi, who served from 1966 to 1970.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
