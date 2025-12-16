Football icon Lionel Messi's second day in India passed smoothly on Sunday, after a chaotic opening to his three-day tour, as the World Cup winner kicked balls into the crowd and met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Messi greeted excited fans decked out in Argentina football jerseys at a packed Wankhede stadium in India's financial hub Mumbai, as supporters chanted his name.

The 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami superstar took centre stage in the presence of India's sporting royalty, including Tendulkar and football star Sunil Chhetri.

Messi, along with his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, are part of a so-called GOAT Tour of a cricket-crazy nation.

Cricket great Tendulkar presented Messi with his iconic number 10 jersey from India's 2011 World Cup triumph at the same venue.

"I have spent some incredible moments here," said batting star Tendulkar.

"Mumbai is a city of dreams and number of dreams have seen the finish line here on this very venue and without your support we could never have seen those golden moments in 2011.

"And today having all three greats of game here is indeed a golden moment for Mumbai, Mumbaikars and India."

Although a cricket powerhouse, the nation of 1.4 billion struggles on the football pitch and is 142nd on the FIFA rankings.

"Thank you for being here and encouraging youngsters," said Tendulkar. "I hope football here in India also reaches the heights that we all aspire."