Top Thai court orders ex-PM Thaksin to begin one-year jail term
The decision comes amid political turmoil following his daughter’s removal from office and raises questions about elite power dynamics in the country.
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, September 9, 2025. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

Thailand's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the country's most powerful and polarising statesman Thaksin Shinawatra to be jailed for one year, ruling he improperly served a 2023 prison term in hospital.

Thaksin, 76, had been sentenced to eight years for corruption and abuse of power after returning to the country in August 2023 following years spent living in exile.

But he never spent a night in a cell - whisked to a private hospital room, his sentence was reduced to one year by royal pardon, before he was freed in an early release scheme for elderly prisoners.

"Sending him to hospital was not legal, the defendant knows his sickness was not an urgent matter, and staying in hospital cannot count as a prison term," said the ruling read out by a judge.

The court ordered the issue of a warrant to take Thaksin to Bangkok Remand Prison to begin serving a one-year prison term.

‘In good spirits’

Shinawatra's political clan has for two decades been the key foe of Thailand's pro-military, pro-royalty elite who view their populist brand as a threat to traditional social order.

But the dynasty's momentum is flagging after a litany of legal and political setbacks, culminating in his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra last month being ousted from the prime minister's office.

Thaksin arrived at the court smiling and posing for photos, flanked by dynasty heiress Paetongtarn who left the ruling without him but told reporters he was "in good spirits".

"My father remains a spiritual leader - whether through his past political role, his contributions to the country, or his sincere intention to be part of improving the lives of the people," she said.

Thaksin was elected prime minister in 2001 and again in 2005, but took himself into exile after his second term was cut short by a military coup.

The timing of his return and his transfer to hospital, which coincided with his Pheu Thai party forming a new government, fuelled public suspicion of a backroom deal and allegations of special treatment.

Breaching ministerial ethics

The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Positions began investigating in April, and has probed prison and medical officials to determine if the sentence was properly served.

Their ruling came just days after the Pheu Thai party was ousted from top office, with Paetongtarn felled by a Constitutional Court ruling she breached ministerial ethics in a border spat with Cambodia.

Pheu Thai had held the premiership since 2023 polls, but a coalition led by their onetime ally Anutin Charnvirakul replaced them on Sunday.

Thaksin flew out of the country by private jet ahead of Tuesday's verdict - fuelling speculation in Thai media he may have absconded.

But he returned on Monday ahead of the ruling.

In a statement on Facebook, the tycoon said he accepted the verdict and would stay strong.

"Today, I may no longer have freedom, but have freedom of thought to create benefit for the country and people," Thaksin said.

