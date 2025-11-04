A fast-moving typhoon barreled across the central Philippines on Monday after slamming ashore overnight from the Pacific, leaving at least two people dead, setting off flash floods that trapped residents on roofs and submerged cars in two villages, and displacing tens of thousands of people, officials said.

Typhoon Kalmaegi was blowing over the city of Bacolod in central Negros Occidental province before noon with sustained winds of up to 140 kilometres (87 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 195 kph (121 mph) after making landfall around midnight in the town of Silago in the eastern province of Southern Leyte.

Gwendolyn Pang, secretary-general of the Philippine Red Cross, said an unspecified number of residents were trapped on their roofs by floodwaters in the coastal town of Liloan in central Cebu province.

In the city of Mandaue, also in Cebu, floodwaters were “up to the level of heads of people,” she said, adding that several cars either were submerged in floods or floated in another Cebu community.

“We have received so many calls from people asking us to rescue them from roofs and from their houses, but it’s impossible,” Pang told The Associated Press.

"There are so many debris, you see cars floating, so we have to wait for the flood to subside."

Typhoon Kalmaegi

Kalmaegi, the 20th tropical cyclone to batter the Philippines this year, was moving westward at 25 kph (16 mph) and was forecast to start shifting away from the western section of the archipelago into the South China Sea later on Tuesday or early on Wednesday, forecasters said.