WAR ON IRAN
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US sending more soldiers, warships to Middle East: report
The USS Tripoli, based in Japan, and its embarked troops are now headed to the Middle East, media reports say, citing three US officials.
US sending more soldiers, warships to Middle East: report
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is in support of an attack on Iran from an undisclosed location, March 3, 2026 / Reuters
March 13, 2026

The Pentagon is weighing sending additional warships to the Middle East as Iran steps up its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Citing three US officials on Friday, the report said Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth approved a request from US Central Command for an element of an amphibious ready group and attached Marine expeditionary unit, typically consisting of several warships and 5,000 Marines.

The Japan-based USS Tripoli and its attached Marines are now headed for the Middle East, two of the officials said, according to the report.

Marines are already in the Middle East supporting the war against Iran, the officials said.

The Pentagon did not comment on the future posture plan when asked by Anadolu.

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Earlier, Hegseth dismissed worries that the war on Iran would lead to a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has been “exercising sheer desperation” in the Strait of Hormuz, Hegseth said, adding: “We have been dealing with it, and you don’t need to worry about it.”

Asked when the strait might be fully operational again, Hegseth said “the only thing” preventing transit is Iran firing at ships.

“We have a plan for every option here. We’re working with our interagency partners, and that’s not a strait we’re going to allow to remain contested or to see a disruption in the flow of commercial goods,” he added.

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SOURCE:AA
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