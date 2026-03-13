The Pentagon is weighing sending additional warships to the Middle East as Iran steps up its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Citing three US officials on Friday, the report said Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth approved a request from US Central Command for an element of an amphibious ready group and attached Marine expeditionary unit, typically consisting of several warships and 5,000 Marines.

The Japan-based USS Tripoli and its attached Marines are now headed for the Middle East, two of the officials said, according to the report.

Marines are already in the Middle East supporting the war against Iran, the officials said.

The Pentagon did not comment on the future posture plan when asked by Anadolu.