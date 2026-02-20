Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran has neither proposed suspending its nuclear programme nor faced a US demand for zero enrichment in ongoing negotiations, even as US President Donald Trump said he is considering a limited military strike on Iran to pressure it into a deal.

In an interview with US cable network MS Now, Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran and Washington are discussing ways to ensure that Iran’s nuclear programme, including enrichment, remains peaceful.

“If anyone is seeking a solution to Iran’s nuclear programme and wants to ensure that it remains peaceful, the only path is negotiation and a diplomatic solution,” Araghchi said.

Meanwhile, Trump said that he is considering a limited strike on Iran. "I guess I can say I am considering that,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he was considering a limited military strike to pressure Iran into a deal.

Trump did not give out details and did not respond to other questions at the event.

Iran and the United States resumed nuclear negotiations earlier this month in Muscat, followed by another round of talks in Geneva on Tuesday under Omani mediation.

The renewed diplomacy comes amid heightened regional tensions, fueled by a significant US military buildup in the Gulf as well as Iranian military drills.

Trump, speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday, warned that the US would opt for military action against Iran “within 10 to 15 days” if negotiations fail.

He emphasised that Tehran must reach a “meaningful” deal and reiterated that Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons, which he said would undermine regional security.

“They must make a deal. If that doesn’t happen … bad things will happen,” he warned, reiterating previous threats that prompted reactions from top Iranian officials.

Confidence-building measures