Ukraine is hosting security advisers for crunch talks on Saturday as Kiev insists negotiations are zeroing in on a deal, while Russia claims a deadly New Year strike torpedoed the efforts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said around 15 countries would attend the talks, along with representatives from the European Union and NATO, with a US delegation joining via video link.

Leaders from the so-called coalition of the willing are expected to convene in France next week after Saturday's talks.

The latest peace push comes after Zelenskyy announced in his New Year's Eve address that the US-brokered plan was "90 percent" ready, but cautioned that important territorial issues remain.

Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine and has hit its smaller neighbour with an almost daily barrage of missiles and drones that have killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions.

Kiev has repeatedly said Russia is not interested in peace and is deliberately trying to sabotage diplomatic efforts in order to seize more Ukrainian territory.

Russia captured the most Ukrainian land last year since launching its all-out war in 2022, an AFP analysis showed.

Meanwhile, Moscow has accused Ukraine of carrying out a "terrorist attack" and "deliberately torpedoing" a peaceful resolution after a strike on a hotel in Kherson killed 28 people celebrating the New Year.

Moscow warned of "consequences", but Ukraine said the attack targeted a military gathering that was closed to civilians.

AFP was not able to verify either account.

Concessions

After US special envoy Steve Witkoff boasted about putting peace efforts back on track in the New Year, Ukraine ordered the evacuation of more than 3,000 children and their parents from frontline settlements in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where Russian troops have been advancing.

More than 150,000 people have been evacuated from front-line areas since June 1, according to Ukrainian Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba.

Underlining the risks for civilians, authorities in Kharkiv reported on Saturday morning that another body had been pulled from the rubble after an aerial barrage reduced multi-storey buildings to smouldering heaps.

At least two people, including a three-year-old, were killed and another 19 people wounded, local officials said.

Under the current US-backed blueprint for ending the war, Ukraine would cede parts of the eastern Donbas region and agree not to join NATO.