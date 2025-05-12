TÜRKİYE
Pakistan hails PKK dissolution as ‘significant’ step toward terror-free Türkiye
Premier Sharif praises Turkish leadership after group announces disbandment following jailed PKK ringleader Ocalan’s call to end 40-year campaign
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, in a separate statement, also welcomed the dissolution of the PKK terror group. / AA
May 12, 2025

Pakistan has welcomed the announcement by the PKK terror group to dissolve and lay down arms, calling it a “significant step” toward a “terror-free Türkiye.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the development in a message on X on Monday, saying it reflects the determination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people to move toward “reconciliation, unity and stability.”

“This historic development reflects the unflinching resolve of the Turkish leadership, under my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish nation, to continue their march forward,” Sharif said. “Together, Pakistan and Türkiye remain committed to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, in a separate statement, also welcomed the dissolution of the PKK terror group.

“We consider this development as an important step towards sustainable peace and stability,” it said.

“Pakistan and Türkiye, bound by deep-rooted fraternal ties, have always supported each other in all areas of mutual interest, including counterterrorism efforts,” the statement added.

The PKK announcement follows a February statement by jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, who called for the dissolution of the PKK and its affiliated groups, urging an end to the armed campaign that has lasted more than four decades.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG/PYD is the PKK’s Syrian affiliate.

Earlier Monday, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik also welcomed the announcement, describing it as a key step.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
