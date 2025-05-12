Pakistan has welcomed the announcement by the PKK terror group to dissolve and lay down arms, calling it a “significant step” toward a “terror-free Türkiye.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the development in a message on X on Monday, saying it reflects the determination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people to move toward “reconciliation, unity and stability.”

“This historic development reflects the unflinching resolve of the Turkish leadership, under my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish nation, to continue their march forward,” Sharif said. “Together, Pakistan and Türkiye remain committed to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, in a separate statement, also welcomed the dissolution of the PKK terror group.

“We consider this development as an important step towards sustainable peace and stability,” it said.