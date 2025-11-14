TÜRKİYE
Ceremony held in Türkiye in honour of soldiers who died in Azerbaijan-Georgia border plane crash
The coffins of the soldiers were sent to their hometowns following the ceremony.
The ceremony included a moment of silence, a recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers for the fallen soldiers. / AA
November 14, 2025

A send-off ceremony was held on Friday at the Murted Air Base Command in the capital Ankara for the Turkish soldiers who lost their lives in the recent military plane crash.

The Turkish Air Force C-130 aircraft went down near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on November 11, causing the deaths of all 20 personnel on board.

The ceremony included a moment of silence, a recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers for the fallen soldiers.

After the reading of their service identifications, the soldiers' coffins were carried to military aircraft to be transported to their hometowns for burial.

The ceremony was attended by parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, lawmakers, senior commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin, Azerbaijan Air Force Commander Major General Namig Islamzade, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ankara Reshad Mammadov, and the families of the soldiers.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his condolences to the families of the soldiers, expressing his deep sorrow over the tragic loss and extending his prayers.

