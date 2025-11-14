A send-off ceremony was held on Friday at the Murted Air Base Command in the capital Ankara for the Turkish soldiers who lost their lives in the recent military plane crash.

The Turkish Air Force C-130 aircraft went down near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on November 11, causing the deaths of all 20 personnel on board.

The ceremony included a moment of silence, a recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers for the fallen soldiers.

After the reading of their service identifications, the soldiers' coffins were carried to military aircraft to be transported to their hometowns for burial.