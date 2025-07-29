Thailand's military has accused Cambodia of violating a newly agreed ceasefire, saying that clashes resumed just hours after a truce was meant to take effect along their contested border.

Following peace talks in Malaysia on Monday, Thai and Cambodian officials agreed to an unconditional ceasefire starting at midnight to end fighting over a handful of ancient temples located in disputed areas along their 800-kilometre frontier.

"At the time the agreement took effect, the Thai side detected that Cambodian forces had launched armed attacks into several areas within Thai territory," said Thai army spokesman Winthai Suwaree.

"This constitutes a deliberate violation of the agreement and a clear attempt to undermine mutual trust. Thailand is compelled to respond appropriately, exercising its legitimate right to self-defence."