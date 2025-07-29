WORLD
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
Clashes resumed overnight despite a truce brokered in Malaysia to end fighting over disputed border temples, as both sides trade blame.
Clashes resumed between Thailand and Cambodia overnight despite a truce brokered in Malaysia to end fighting. / AP
July 29, 2025

Thailand's military has accused Cambodia of violating a newly agreed ceasefire, saying that clashes resumed just hours after a truce was meant to take effect along their contested border.

Following peace talks in Malaysia on Monday, Thai and Cambodian officials agreed to an unconditional ceasefire starting at midnight to end fighting over a handful of ancient temples located in disputed areas along their 800-kilometre frontier.

"At the time the agreement took effect, the Thai side detected that Cambodian forces had launched armed attacks into several areas within Thai territory," said Thai army spokesman Winthai Suwaree.

"This constitutes a deliberate violation of the agreement and a clear attempt to undermine mutual trust. Thailand is compelled to respond appropriately, exercising its legitimate right to self-defence."

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata rejected the claim, insisting there had been "no armed clashes against each other in any regions."

Despite the accusations, both governments said Tuesday morning meetings between opposing regional commanders—outlined in the peace deal—had either begun or were still scheduled to take place.

