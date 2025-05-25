WORLD
Russia claims to have captured 3 settlements in eastern Ukraine
The Russian Defence Ministry statement comes after both countries exchanged drone attacks, in which Moscow said it destroyed 95 Ukrainian drones and Kiev said over a dozen drones targeted the capital.
Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops at a frontline near the town of Chasiv Yar / Reuters
May 25, 2025

Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that its troops on the eastern front of the war in Ukraine have captured two settlements in Donetsk region as well as one in Ukraine's northern region of Sumy.

The statement on Saturday said its forces had captured the village of Stupochky in Donetsk region, east of Kostiantynivka, a town under recent Russian pressure.

It also said it had taken control of Otradne, a village further west along the 1,000-km front and announced the capture of Loknya, a village inside the Russian border in Sumy region.

The general staff of Ukraine's military acknowledged no such losses, referring to Otradne as one of several towns where Ukrainian troops had halted 18 frontline Russian attacks.

It referred to Stupochky earlier this week as part of an area under Russian attack.

For months, Ukraine has reported attempts by Russian forces to occupy areas of the Sumy region, but has never acknowledged the capture of any of them.

Russia's Defence Ministry on Friday announced the capture of Radkivka, a village outside the northeastern city of Kupiansk.

Drone attacks

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry said that its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed 95 Ukrainian drones over Russia, mostly central and southern regions, but also around Moscow, over a four-hour period.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram that six drones had been destroyed while heading towards the capital.

On the other hand, authorities in the Ukrainian capital said it came under attack from more than a dozen Russian drones.

The head of Kiev city's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said "more than a dozen enemy drones" were in the airspace around the capital early Sunday.

"New ones are also approaching. Some of the drones over Kiev and the surrounding area have already been dealt with. But the new ones are still entering the capital," he wrote on Telegram.

"The night will not be easy. There is a threat of the enemy using a large number of drones and missiles from strategic aircraft."

Debris fell on one five-storey residential building, he added.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the city was "under attack" but "air defences are operating", telling citizens: "Stay in shelters!"

The successive overnight attacks come even as Russia and Ukraine pursue the biggest prisoner swap since the start of the war.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
