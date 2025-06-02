ISLAMOPHOBIA
Prague’s Muslims shunned in their bid to establish a mosque
After 10 rejections in six months, Prague’s Muslim community is still searching for a central place of worship.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Craft Editor: Enes Danis / TRT World
June 2, 2025

In the Czech Republic, a country rife with anti-Muslim narratives — fuelled by far-right rhetoric and political discourse — Prague’s Muslim community continues to face resistance in its efforts to establish a central mosque.

The New Arab reports that Prague’s Islamic Foundation has been rejected by landlords at least 10 times over the past six months. Each rejection came after the foundation disclosed its intention to use the property as a place of worship. While a few mosques exist on the city’s outskirts, the community is advocating for a more central and accessible location. 

Prague was once home to a Muslim worship space in the city centre — housed on the ground floor of a hotel — but it was shut down after the property owner received over 500 complaints from local residents and businesses, who objected to Muslims gathering outside after Friday prayers. 

While there are no official figures for the total Muslim population in the country, around 5,000 people identified as Muslim in a 2021 census.

