The Global Sumud Flotilla has said its Gaza-bound vessels have come under pressure from low-flying drones, explosions and communications interference, but activists insist they will not be deterred from their humanitarian mission.

In a statement shared on social media, the group described the incidents as "psychological operations" intended to intimidate the convoy.

"Explosions, unidentified drones and communications jamming. We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated," the flotilla said.

"The lengths to which Israel and its allies will go to prolong the horrors of starvation and genocide in Gaza are sickening. But our resolve is stronger than ever. These tactics will not deter us from our mission to deliver aid to Gaza and break the illegal siege. Every attempt to intimidate us only strengthens our commitment. We will not be silenced. We will continue to sail."

The group said the flotilla is currently operating in international waters on a humanitarian mission.

"Dozens of drones have been observed in the area. Two sailing vessels were targeted by a drone, but we can confirm that everyone is safe and no one has been injured. At this moment, we are experiencing a communications jam, which may affect our ability to coordinate and respond," it added.