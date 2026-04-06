A new wave of US and Israeli air strikes killed more than 25 people across Iran on Monday, as Tehran responded with missile barrages targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US military and financial assets ahead of a looming ultimatum from President Donald Trump.

Explosions echoed across Tehran late into the night, with low-flying jets roaring overhead and thick smoke rising near Azadi Square after strikes hit areas including the Sharif University of Technology.

Iran retaliated swiftly, launching missiles toward northern Israel, where at least two people were killed in Haifa and rescue teams searched for others trapped under rubble.

Gulf states, including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, activated air defences to intercept incoming drones and missiles.

Related TRT World - Trump: Iran’s power plants, bridges to be hit if Hormuz Strait not reopened

Hormuz flashpoint raises global stakes

At the centre of the crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil flows, where Iran has tightened control, slashing shipping traffic and sending energy prices surging.

Trump has given Tehran a deadline to reopen the waterway, threatening massive strikes on infrastructure if it refuses.

“You’ll be living in Hell,” he warned, vowing attacks that could cripple Iran’s power plants and transport networks.