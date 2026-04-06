WAR ON IRAN
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Strikes on Iran kill more than 25 as Trump's deadline to open Strait of Hormuz looms
More than 25 people killed in fresh US-Israeli attacks as Tehran retaliates across the region and tensions surge over the Strait of Hormuz.
Strikes on Iran kill more than 25 as Trump's deadline to open Strait of Hormuz looms
Photographers document damage from US-Israeli airstrikes Friday at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 4, 2026. / AP
April 6, 2026

A new wave of US and Israeli air strikes killed more than 25 people across Iran on Monday, as Tehran responded with missile barrages targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US military and financial assets ahead of a looming ultimatum from President Donald Trump.

Explosions echoed across Tehran late into the night, with low-flying jets roaring overhead and thick smoke rising near Azadi Square after strikes hit areas including the Sharif University of Technology.

Iran retaliated swiftly, launching missiles toward northern Israel, where at least two people were killed in Haifa and rescue teams searched for others trapped under rubble. 

Gulf states, including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, activated air defences to intercept incoming drones and missiles.

RelatedTRT World - Trump: Iran’s power plants, bridges to be hit if Hormuz Strait not reopened

Hormuz flashpoint raises global stakes

At the centre of the crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil flows, where Iran has tightened control, slashing shipping traffic and sending energy prices surging.

Trump has given Tehran a deadline to reopen the waterway, threatening massive strikes on infrastructure if it refuses. 

“You’ll be living in Hell,” he warned, vowing attacks that could cripple Iran’s power plants and transport networks.

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Despite the threats, Iran has shown no sign of backing down. Parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed the warnings as “reckless,” insisting that pressure and military escalation would not force concessions.

RelatedTRT World - Who controls the Strait of Hormuz? Iran’s toll plan could reshape global maritime order

Diplomacy falters as death toll climbs

Behind the scenes, regional and global powers are scrambling to contain the crisis. 

Oman confirmed talks with Iranian officials, while Egypt, Russia, and others engaged in urgent diplomatic outreach.

But on the ground, the war continues to exact a devastating toll. More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since fighting began, alongside heavy casualties in Lebanon, Israel, and beyond.

With oil prices spiking and regional tensions boiling over, fears are mounting that the conflict could spiral into a wider war with global economic consequences.

RelatedTRT World - Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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