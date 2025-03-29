The Turkish foreign ministry has marked the third International Day of Zero Waste with a renewed call for global action, highlighting the leadership of Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan in the worldwide movement.

This year's observance on March 30 focuses on "Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles," addressing one of the most resource-intensive and polluting industries globally.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry described the Zero Waste approach as "a global movement for transformation" that was initiated under the auspices of first lady Erdogan.

The statement emphasised the environmental impact of overconsumption: "Behind every act of overproduction lies a depleted resource, while behind every conscious consumption choice, life flourishes."