Iran has said it is seeking an “end to the imposed war” rather than a ceasefire with the US, rejecting proposals for a temporary truce and insisting on “guarantees” to prevent renewed war, after Washington floats a 45-day truce as “one of many ideas".



Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press briefing in Tehran on Monday that any pause in fighting would risk allowing Iran’s adversaries to regroup.



“A deadline must not cause us to have even the slightest hesitation in defending our country,” he said.



“A ceasefire means creating a short pause to allow the other side to rebuild its forces and commit crimes again. No rational person would accept such a course of action,” he added.



The spokesperson also said Tehran had a set of requirements based on its national interests that had already been conveyed through intermediary channels, adding that earlier US demands, such as the 15-point plan, were rejected as "excessive".



"Iran does not hesitate to express what it considers its legitimate demands clearly, and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions," Baqaei said in a press conference.



"We have formulated our own responses" and will announce details in due time, he added in response to an Iranian journalist's question regarding ongoing efforts to bring about a ceasefire between Iran and the US.

White House

A White House official, meanwhile, said that a proposed 45-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is “one of many ideas” currently under discussion, according to an Axios reporter.

Barak Ravid said on X that the official told him: “The president (Donald Trump) has not signed off on it. Operation Epic Fury continues.”



He added that Trump will provide further details during a news conference in Washington at 1700 GMT on Thursday.



Ravid’s remarks came hours after reports suggested that a 45-day ceasefire proposal had been put forward.

Reliable guarantees

Baqaei also said Iran’s position is to end the conflict entirely, with assurances that it will not resume.