Türkiye has more than enough capacity to handle all kinds of international sports events, including the Olympics, the nation’s president has said.

This assertion is possible thanks to the work and projects "we have brought to our country in the last 23 years," said Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, referring to his time as the country’s leader, speaking at the opening ceremony of a UEFA office in Istanbul.

"We have taken Türkiye to a very different league in terms of sports investments. We have opened new sports facilities according to the needs of our provinces.

"We have increased the total number of sports facilities from 1,575 to 4,470," he noted. He highlighted that they have largely addressed the country’s shortcomings in sports infrastructure.

Stressing that UEFA is opening a representative office in Türkiye for the first time following London and Brussels, Erdogan said that through this office, his country will establish more contact with UEFA for the development of Turkish football and undertake joint projects together.

Stating that the representative office will also facilitate UEFA's faster communication and coordination with regional federations, he added: "I believe that the representative office will play an important role in the various football events we will host in the coming years."

Following the opening ceremony, Erdogan received UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak and presidential adviser on foreign policy and security Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present at the reception.

UEFA office strengthens Türkiye's European role

The Istanbul office of the European football governing body will play a central role in coordinating the UEFA Europa League final in 2026, the UEFA Conference League final in 2027, and the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship(EURO 2032), which will be co-hosted by Türkiye and Italy.

President Erdogan reminded attendees of Türkiye’s successful hosting of several UEFA finals in recent years. These include the legendary 2005 UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and AC Milan, often hailed as one of the most memorable football matches in history, as well as the 2009 UEFA Cup Final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, and most recently, the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final.