Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his country’s “full solidarity and support” for Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, an official statement said.

Sharif arrived in the Saudi city on Thursday, a day after speaking by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid escalating tensions following US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.

During a restricted meeting, the two leaders held an “in-depth exchange of views” on regional developments and agreed to work together for peace and stability, said Mosharraf Zaidi, a spokesperson for the Pakistani prime minister.

“Pakistan would always stand firmly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and strive for their mutual desire for peace in the region,” Sharif said.