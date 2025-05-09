On a spring morning in Istanbul, government officials, engineers, and mayors from all 39 districts gathered behind closed doors at the city’s governor’s office. The mood was sombre but determined — not unusual in a city that lives with the daily dread of what experts say is inevitable: a devastating earthquake.

At the helm was Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who didn’t mince words. “Istanbul is the heart of Türkiye,” he said. “Its safety is our nation's safety. But if it falls, Türkiye suffers wounds it may never heal from.”

The gathering marked a turning point in Türkiye’s bold — and urgent — push to reimagine the future of Istanbul, a city of nearly 20 million sitting along one of the most dangerous fault lines in the world. Authorities estimate that 600,000 residential buildings here are in urgent need of transformation.

For Istanbul’s residents, that number isn’t just a statistic. It’s the foundation they walk on, the walls their children sleep behind, the cafés where life hums beneath ageing concrete.

‘You never forget that sound’

Kenan Kansiz still remembers the way the earth moved in 1999. “You never forget that sound,” says the 58-year-old small business owner, his voice steady but grave.

He was in Istanbul when the Golcuk earthquake struck, killing more than 17,000 people. “We thought that was the worst,” he says. “But then came February 6.”

He’s referring to the twin earthquakes of 2023 , which tore through southeastern Türkiye, killing more than 50,000 people and levelling entire neighbourhoods.

“If something like that hits Istanbul,” he adds, “it will be far worse. There are too many people, too many old buildings. We have to rebuild — now.”

A city on edge