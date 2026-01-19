Hackers disrupted Iranian state television satellite transmissions to air footage supporting the country's exiled “crown prince” and calling on security forces to not “point your weapons at the people,” footage online showed, the latest disruption to follow nationwide protests in the country.

The hacking on Sunday night comes as the tensions remain high between the United States and Iran over anti-government protests after President Donald Trump drew red lines for the country.

A US aircraft carrier, which days earlier had been in the South China Sea, passed Singapore overnight to enter the Strait of Malacca — putting it on a route that could bring it to the Middle East.

The footage aired on Sunday night across multiple channels broadcast by satellite from Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the country's state broadcaster.

The video aired two clips of self-declared Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last shah, who was toppled by the Iranian revolution in 1979, then included footage of security forces and others in what appeared to be Iranian police uniforms.

It claimed without offering evidence that others had “laid down their weapons and swore an oath of allegiance to the people.”

“This is a message to the army and security forces,” one graphic read. “Don't point your weapons at the people. Join the nation for the freedom of Iran.”