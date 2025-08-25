POLITICS
3 min read
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly deported to El Salvador and rearrested, risks deportation to Uganda
The 30-year-old Salvadoran national was wrongfully deported in March to a prison in his native El Salvador. He was returned to US in June, but only to face human smuggling charges that his lawyers call preposterous and vindictive.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly deported to El Salvador and rearrested, risks deportation to Uganda
Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security secretary, says immigration police are "processing" Kilmar Abrego Garcia for deportation. / AP
August 25, 2025

A Salvadoran man at the centre of a row over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown has been detained again and is facing deportation, US officials said.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported to El Salvador in March and then sent back to the United States, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Monday.

ICE was "processing him for deportation," Noem added in a post on X.

According to Abrego Garcia's lawyers, the government intends to deport him to far-flung Uganda.

Abrego Garcia was released last week from a jail in Tennessee, where he is facing human smuggling charges, and allowed to go home to Maryland pending trial.

He was required to check in with ICE in Baltimore on Monday as one of the conditions of his release.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, one of Abrego Garcia's attorneys, said his client was taken into custody by ICE when he turned up for the appointment.

"The notice stated that the reason was an interview," Sandoval-Moshenberg said. "Clearly that was false. There was no need for them to take him into ICE detention.”

"He was already on electronic monitoring from the US Marshals Service and basically on house arrest," he said. "The only reason that they've chosen to take him into detention is to punish him."

The attempt to deport Garcia to Uganda in East Africa adds a dramatic new twist to a saga that became a test case for Trump's harsh crackdown on irregular immigration -- and, critics say, his trampling of the law.

RelatedTRT Global - Top US court orders Trump admin to bring back mistakenly deported Maryland man
RECOMMENDED

'Administrative error'

Abrego Garcia had been living in the United States under protected legal status since 2019, when a judge ruled he should not be deported because he could be harmed in his home country.

Then he became one of more than 200 people sent to El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison as part of Trump's crackdown on undocumented migrants.

But Justice Department lawyers admitted that the Salvadoran had been wrongly deported due to an "administrative error."

He was returned to US soil only to be detained again in Tennessee on human smuggling charges.

Abrego Garcia denies any wrongdoing, while the administration alleges he is a violent MS-13 gang member who smuggled other undocumented migrants into the country.

On Thursday, when it became clear Abrego Garcia would be released the following day, government officials made him a plea offer: remain in custody, plead guilty to human smuggling and be deported to Costa Rica.

He declined the offer.

The case has become emblematic of Trump's crackdown on irregular migration.

Right-wing supporters praise the Republican president's toughness, but legal scholars and human rights advocates have blasted what they say is a haphazard rush to deport people without even a court hearing, in violation of basic US law.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
China voices 'deep concern' as Israeli strikes hit Gaza despite ceasefire
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power