The National Congress of American Indians strongly condemned a Pentagon review that decided against revoking medals awarded to US soldiers at the 1890 Battle of Wounded Knee, an event which many historians consider a massacre.

"Celebrating war crimes is not patriotic. This decision undermines truth-telling, reconciliation, and the healing that Indian Country and the United States still need," Larry Wright Jr., the Congress' executive director, said in a statement on Saturday.

The Battle of Wounded Knee, also known as the Wounded Knee Massacre, took place on December 29, 1890, in South Dakota, when US soldiers killed and wounded more than 300 Lakota Sioux men, women and children.

Lloyd Austin, who was the Biden administration's defence secretary, had ordered a review of the military honours but had not made a final decision before leaving office in January.

In a video posted on X late on Thursday, President Donald Trump's defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, said a review panel had recommended allowing the soldiers to keep their medals in a study completed last year, and that he followed that recommendation.

"We're making it clear that they deserve those medals. This decision is now final and their place in our nation's history is no longer up for debate," Hegseth said.

Hegseth criticised Austin for not taking the same decision, saying that the former Pentagon chief was more interested in being "politically correct than historically correct."