Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Sunday rejected the candidacy of independent politician Calin Georgescu for the coming presidential election on May 4.

Georgescu led the first round of the annulled November 2024 election.

In a statement, the BEC announced that it had reviewed applications from four independent candidates for the rescheduled election.

The commission confirmed that Georgescu’s bid was denied along with two other independent candidates, while one candidate’s application was approved.

A more detailed explanation is expected to be released later.

Georgescu criticised the ruling, claiming that Europe was under a "dictatorship,” warning that "if democracy falls in Romania, the entire democratic world will fall."