The foreign ministers of Japan, South Korea and China have agreed to boost cooperation at talks in Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said.

"We had a frank exchange of views on trilateral cooperation and regional international affairs from a broad perspective, and confirmed that we will promote future-orientated cooperation," Iwaya told reporters after the trilateral meeting on Saturday.

At the start of the meeting, Iwaya said: "Given the increasingly severe international situation, I believe we may truly be at a turning point in history."

"That makes it even more important to overcome division and confrontation through dialogue and cooperation," Iwaya added.

The first meeting of the countries' foreign ministers since 2023 — coming as US President Donald Trump upends decades-old alliances — is expected to cover topics from North Korean nuclear weapons to trade and pave the way for a trilateral summit, following one in Seoul last year.

"The peace and security of the Korean Peninsula are essential conditions for peace and prosperity in East Asia and the world, and I hope that candid discussion on the North Korean nuclear issue will take place today," South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said.