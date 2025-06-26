POLITICS
US drops probe into Dallas Muslim community plan without charges
CAIR welcomes DOJ decision and urges Texas officials to end what it calls an "Islamophobic witch hunt".
The DOJ opened the investigation into the project upon Senator John Cornyn's call, who claimed it could discriminate against Christians and Jews. / Reuters
June 26, 2025

The US Justice Department (DOJ) has ended an investigation into a Muslim-centred planned community around one of the state's largest mosques in Dallas, Texas, without filing charges.

According to a Justice Department letter dated June 13, first reported by the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday, the department informed the group developing the project that it is dropping the investigation.

"CCP (Community Capital Partners) has affirmed that all will be welcome in any future development, and that you plan to revise and develop marketing materials to reinforce that message, consistent with your obligations under the Fair Housing Act," the letter reads.

"Based on this information, the Department is closing its investigation at this time."

Earlier this year, the department opened an investigation into the proposed EPIC City project upon Senator John Cornyn's call, who baselessly claimed it could discriminate against Christians and Jews.

The developers complained they have been bullied since then by federal and state probes because they are Muslim.

'Islamophobic witch hunt'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the country's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, welcomed the closure of the investigation, saying it sends a clear message to Texas officials to follow suit.

"We welcome the dropping of this investigation and hope the DOJ's actions send a clear message to the governor and other officials in Texas that they should similarly drop their Islamophobic witch hunt targeting Muslims in that state," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

"Elected officials should respect the Constitution and serve all state residents instead of abusing their authority to discriminate against Muslims," he added.

CAIR previously urged the DOJ not to carry out the investigation, describing it as "a baseless and bigoted effort to stigmatise Muslim civic engagement and religious expression."

In April, Governor Greg Abbott said the construction of the EPIC City (East Plano Islamic Center) may not begin due to a lack of required authorisation.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality then sent a letter to EPIC affiliates to warn them against any construction activities, saying it would be against the state's law.

The project includes 1,000 homes and apartments, a faith-based school, a community college, and athletic fields.

It would take years to finish, and developers said they won't start the permitting process for several more months.

SOURCE:TRT World
