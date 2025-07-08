BIZTECH
Southeast Asian nations to express 'concern' over US tariffs
The tariffs were due to kick back in on Wednesday and Trump sent the letters in advance of that deadline.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will join his ASEAN counterparts on Thursday and Friday as part of his first trip to Asia since taking his post. / Reuters
July 8, 2025

Southeast Asian nations will express "concern" over "counterproductive" US tariffs, according to a draft statement shared with AFP, after President Donald Trump threatened more than a dozen countries with higher levies.

Trump's trade war will likely be high on the agenda as foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gather in Kuala Lumpur for talks this week.

"We expressed concern over rising global trade tensions and growing uncertainties in the international economic landscape, particularly the unilateral actions relating to tariffs," ASEAN foreign ministers said on Tuesday, according to a draft Joint Communique.

Without directly naming the United States, the ministers said tariffs were "counterproductive and risk exacerbating global economic fragmentation and pose complex challenges to ASEAN's economic stability and growth".

Trump sent letters to 14 countries announcing that duties he had suspended in April would snap back - even more steeply - in three weeks.

Among those targeted were top trade partners Japan and South Korea, which each face 25 percent tariffs.

Indonesia, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar - all members of the ASEAN - face duties ranging from 25 percent to 40 percent if they do not strike a deal with Washington by August 1.

Export-dependent Vietnam, which is also an ASEAN member, is one of only two countries to have reached a tentative agreement that spares it from Trump's measures.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will join his ASEAN counterparts on Thursday and Friday as part of his first trip to Asia since taking his post.

'Uplifting' message?

Rubio will likely tell leaders that the United States wanted to "rebalance" its trade relationships, a senior State Department official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

His visit coincides with that of his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi.

But an analyst told AFP that Rubio is expected to play a placating role after Trump's latest tariff announcements.

"We can be hopeful for an uplifting message by Rubio, which reaffirms the importance of Southeast Asia to US foreign policy," said Mustafa Izzuddin, an international affairs analyst with consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore.

But he added: "Deepening engagement of the US in Southeast Asia may be stymied by Trump's transactional approach to internationalism."

‘Better deal’

The US leader had unveiled sweeping tariffs on imports on what he called "Liberation Day" on April 2, including a baseline 10 percent tariff on all countries.

But after turmoil on markets he quickly suspended all those above 10 percent for 90 days to allow for talks.

At a summit in late May, Southeast Asian leaders expressed their deep concern at Trump's protectionist offensive.

Malaysia's trade ministry said Tuesday it would continue negotiations to reach "a balanced, mutually beneficial, and comprehensive trade agreement".

Thailand's acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters Tuesday he wanted a "better deal", adding that "the most important thing is that we maintain good relations with the US".

