ISLAMOPHOBIA
2 min read
Türkiye working to secure release of citizen detained in US
Ankara's Embassy in Washington and relevant Consulates General are providing all kinds of consular services and legal support for Rumeysa Ozturk, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
00:00
Türkiye working to secure release of citizen detained in US
Rally for Rumeysa Ozturk / Reuters
March 29, 2025

Türkiye is working to secure the release of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish citizen detained in the United States.

“We are continuing our efforts for the release of our citizen Rumeysa Ozturk, who was detained in the US; Our Embassy in Washington and the relevant Consulates General are providing all kinds of consular services and legal support,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Saturday.

Ozturk, 30, a Turkish PhD student and Fulbright scholar, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) late Tuesday near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts, while heading to an iftar dinner.

On Friday, Türkiye’s Consul General in Houston visited Ozturk at the detention center in Louisiana, where she is being held, according to Keceli.

He added that Ozturk’s requests were conveyed to local authorities and her lawyer. The consul general is set to visit her again on Saturday.

On Friday, a Massachusetts federal judge blocked Ozturk’s deportation until further notice, pending a ruling on her habeas corpus petition against unlawful detention.

Detained for criticising Israel

RECOMMENDED

Ozturk’s lawyer and family say she was arrested following a campaign by Canary Mission, a pro-Israel website that blacklists pro-Palestine students and activists, stemming from an article she wrote in 2024 criticising Israel.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the revocation of Ozturk’s visa on Thursday, and defended her arrest.

"We revoked her visa," Rubio said at a news conference in Guyana, referring to Ozturk's F1 student visa. "We give you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses."

Rubio, however, did not provide evidence linking Ozturk to violence.

RelatedTRT Global - Rubio defends visa cancellation of Rumeysa Ozturk, Turkish scholar critical of Israel

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'