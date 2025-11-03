The Israeli army confirmed on Monday that the remains of three people returned by Palestinian resistance group Hamas under a ceasefire deal a day earlier belonged to soldiers.

A military statement said the bodies belonged to Colonel Assaf Hamami, Captain Omer Maxim Netura and Staff Sergeant Oz Daniel. All were killed near the Gaza border on October 7, 2023.

Hamas handed over the remains of the three soldiers to the Red Cross late Sunday under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10 as part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan.

Hamas has so far released 20 Israeli captives alive and returned the remains of 21 out of 28 deceased captives, most of them Israelis, according to the group. Israel, however, claimed that one of the bodies received did not match any of its missing captives.