Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the ongoing Iran war with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Fidan and Araghchi discussed the "latest situation in the war" over a phone call, the sources said.
In a separate phone call, Fidan and Dar discussed efforts to end the conflict triggered by the joint US-Israel attacks on Iran.
Earlier, Fidan also held separate phone calls with his counterparts from China, Syria, Qatar, and Uzbekistan to discuss the course of the ongoing war in the region and efforts to stop it, diplomatic sources said.
According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan spoke with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan’s foreign minister.
The discussions focused on "the trajectory of the war in the region" and ongoing initiatives aimed at "halting hostilities" in the war, which started on February 28 when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran.
Fidan also spoke over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and discussed the latest situation in the region, Turkish diplomatic sources said.
During the phone call, the two ministers emphasised that the ongoing war in the Middle East must be brought to an end as soon as possible and discussed efforts in this regard, according to the sources.
The two ministers noted that the uninterrupted functioning of transportation routes, energy supply, and supply chains is critical.
Both sides also discussed bilateral agenda items, particularly economic and trade relations, as well as mutual investments.
China hails Türkiye
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed Beijing's support for Türkiye's “constructive role” in promoting Middle East talks, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.
Beijing supports Türkiye in "playing a constructive role in promoting the resumption of negotiations," Wang said.
Wang also voiced support for countries in the region "remaining calm" and "responding rationally to the current situation from a long-term perspective based on fundamental interests."
"The right and wrong of the conflict in the Middle East are clear, and the international community should adopt an objective and impartial position," said Wang, noting that the conflict is rapidly spilling over and spreading across the region.
The top priority is to "actively promote peace talks, seize opportunities for peace, and work towards de-escalation," he added.