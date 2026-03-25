Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the ongoing Iran war with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.



Fidan and Araghchi discussed the "latest situation in the war" over a phone call, the sources said.



In a separate phone call, Fidan and Dar discussed efforts to end the conflict triggered by the joint US-Israel attacks on Iran.

Earlier, Fidan also held separate phone calls with his counterparts from China, Syria, Qatar, and Uzbekistan to discuss the course of the ongoing war in the region and efforts to stop it, diplomatic sources said.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan spoke with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan’s foreign minister.

The discussions focused on "the trajectory of the war in the region" and ongoing initiatives aimed at "halting hostilities" in the war, which started on February 28 when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran.

Fidan also spoke over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and discussed the latest situation in the region, Turkish diplomatic sources said.