Israeli warplanes have launched a new round of air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the army said.

A military statement said on Thursday that the strikes targeted a Houthi military target in Sanaa, without giving further details.

Israeli media said the attacks occurred during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, which continued without interruption.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, a meeting of senior Houthi officials was among the targets in the strikes.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV confirmed the Israeli strikes in Sanaa, without giving details about the targets or casualties.

Residents told Anadolu they heard powerful explosions rocking different parts of the city.