The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed a formal war crimes complaint with authorities in Greek-administered Cyprus, accusing an Israeli paratrooper of participating in “grave violations of international law” during Israel’s war on Gaza.

In a statement, the Brussels-based NGO said it has requested the immediate arrest of Tameer Mulla, a Druze Israeli soldier currently believed to be in Greek-administered Cyprus after arriving on 18 July.

The HRF accuses Mulla of direct involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and actions potentially amounting to genocide during the Israeli military operations in Gaza between 2023 and 2025.

“Tameer Mulla served in the 101st Paratroopers Battalion of the 35th Paratroopers Brigade of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), a frontline unit that played a central role in the destruction of Palestinian cities, hospitals, and refugee camps,” the statement said.

The complaint reportedly includes documentation of Mulla’s participation in deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and educational institutions, as well as social media posts that the foundation says amount to “glorification and incitement.”

“Mulla posted numerous videos, stories, and reels mocking the destruction of Palestinian civilian infrastructure,” the HRF said.