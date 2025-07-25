WAR ON GAZA
Rights group files 'war crimes' complaint against Israeli paratrooper in Greek-administered Cyprus
The complaint includes evidence of the Israeli soldier’s role in attacks on civilian infrastructure and social media posts glorifying the destruction.
Since October 2023, Israeli soldiers have used social media extensively to document their destruction in Gaza. / Reuters
July 25, 2025

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed a formal war crimes complaint with authorities in Greek-administered Cyprus, accusing an Israeli paratrooper of participating in “grave violations of international law” during Israel’s war on Gaza.

In a statement, the Brussels-based NGO said it has requested the immediate arrest of Tameer Mulla, a Druze Israeli soldier currently believed to be in Greek-administered Cyprus after arriving on 18 July.

The HRF accuses Mulla of direct involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and actions potentially amounting to genocide during the Israeli military operations in Gaza between 2023 and 2025.

“Tameer Mulla served in the 101st Paratroopers Battalion of the 35th Paratroopers Brigade of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), a frontline unit that played a central role in the destruction of Palestinian cities, hospitals, and refugee camps,” the statement said.

The complaint reportedly includes documentation of Mulla’s participation in deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and educational institutions, as well as social media posts that the foundation says amount to “glorification and incitement.”

“Mulla posted numerous videos, stories, and reels mocking the destruction of Palestinian civilian infrastructure,” the HRF said.

Founded in 2024, the foundation is named after Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza on 29 January 2024. Israeli troops also killed six of her family members and two paramedics who attempted to reach her.

Last month, the NGO filed a separate war crimes complaint with the UK’s Metropolitan Police War Crimes Unit, accusing the Israeli Navy of violations of international law during its interception of a Gaza-bound humanitarian ship flying the British flag.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
