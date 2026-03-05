Israel's military chief has ordered troops to expand the area under Israeli control in southern Lebanon as the country's operation against Hezbollah intensifies.

"We are striking with force, on the front line and deeper in Lebanon. I instructed Israeli army forces to move forward and deepen the line of control along the border, while establishing positions at key points in southern Lebanon," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said during a televised address on Thursday.

In a separate statement, the Israeli military said an officer had been "severely injured" during combat in southern Lebanon, while another soldier was moderately wounded in the same area.

Genocidal behaviour

Meanwhile, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened to intensify the bombardment of Beirut's southern suburbs until they resemble the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.