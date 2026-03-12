WAR ON IRAN
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Netanyahu threatens Iran's new supreme leader, defends US-Israel war
Israeli Prime Minister vows to keep hitting Hezbollah while defending joint attacks with Washington
Netanyahu threatens Iran's new supreme leader, defends US-Israel war
Netanyahu says Iran 'no longer the same' after US-Israeli bombardment / AA
March 12, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a veiled threat against Iran's new supreme leader while defending the joint Israeli-US war against Iran during his first press conference since the start of the war.

Speaking on Thursday, Netanyahu said Iran is "no longer the same" after nearly two weeks of US-Israeli air bombardment.

He said Tehran had suffered significant blows to its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij paramilitary force.

Taking questions via video link, Netanyahu also vowed to continue targeting Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The Iran-backed group opened fire on March 2 in response to the killing of Iran's supreme leader at the start of the war.

RelatedTRT World - Iran's new supreme leader pledges to keep Hormuz closed in first public statement

Frequent contact with US President

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Asked what actions Israel might take against Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, and Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, Netanyahu declined to give details but issued a warning.

"I wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organisation," Netanyahu said.

"I don't intend to give an exact message here about what we are planning or what we are going to do."

Netanyahu said Iran and Hezbollah no longer pose the same level of threat as before the war.

Netanyahu also said he has been in frequent contact with US President Donald Trump during the conflict.

He said they speak daily and that their conversations are free and open in nature.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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