Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a veiled threat against Iran's new supreme leader while defending the joint Israeli-US war against Iran during his first press conference since the start of the war.

Speaking on Thursday, Netanyahu said Iran is "no longer the same" after nearly two weeks of US-Israeli air bombardment.

He said Tehran had suffered significant blows to its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij paramilitary force.

Taking questions via video link, Netanyahu also vowed to continue targeting Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The Iran-backed group opened fire on March 2 in response to the killing of Iran's supreme leader at the start of the war.

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Frequent contact with US President