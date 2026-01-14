MIDDLE EAST
Israel legalises five illegal settlement outposts in occupied West Bank
Israeli finance minister calls the move part of efforts "to crush the idea of Palestinian state."
Members of Israeli forces take part in an Israeli raid in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 11, 2026 / Reuters
January 14, 2026

The Israeli government has granted licences to five illegal settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, a move hailed by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for weakening prospects for a Palestinian state.

Smotrich, who leads the far-right Religious Zionism party, announced the decision on X on Wednesday, saying the government assigned official “settlement codes” to Homesh in the northern West Bank and four other outposts: Yondif in the Hebron Hills, Jibot in the Gush Etzion bloc south of Jerusalem, Betron in the Jordan Valley, and Kedom Arava in the north.

He said the Israeli government issued 20 new settlement codes over the past month, completing their administrative regularisation.

A settlement code is an Israeli administrative and legal designation that recognises an outpost’s existence and integrates it into official planning and services.

The finance minister described the move as continuing efforts “to crush the idea of a Palestinian state,” adding that settlement activity in the occupied West Bank continues to expand.

Palestinian authorities have for decades called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, which the United Nations considers illegal under international law.

Since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7 2023, Palestinian officials say Israeli measures aimed at annexing the West Bank have intensified, including home demolitions, forced displacement and illegal settlement expansion.

About 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in settlements across the West Bank, while another 250,000 live in settlements built on land in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Israeli group Peace Now.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,103 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, Palestinian figures showed.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
