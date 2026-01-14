The Israeli government has granted licences to five illegal settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, a move hailed by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for weakening prospects for a Palestinian state.

Smotrich, who leads the far-right Religious Zionism party, announced the decision on X on Wednesday, saying the government assigned official “settlement codes” to Homesh in the northern West Bank and four other outposts: Yondif in the Hebron Hills, Jibot in the Gush Etzion bloc south of Jerusalem, Betron in the Jordan Valley, and Kedom Arava in the north.

He said the Israeli government issued 20 new settlement codes over the past month, completing their administrative regularisation.

A settlement code is an Israeli administrative and legal designation that recognises an outpost’s existence and integrates it into official planning and services.

Related TRT World - Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025

The finance minister described the move as continuing efforts “to crush the idea of a Palestinian state,” adding that settlement activity in the occupied West Bank continues to expand.