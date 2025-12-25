The US has carried out strikes against Daesh targets in northwest Nigeria, President Donald Trump said, claiming the group has been targeting Christians.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS (Daesh) Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians," Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.

"I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was."

He added that the Pentagon executed numerous perfect strikes, "as only the United States is capable of doing."

Nigeria's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that precision air strikes by the United States have hit "terrorist targets" in the country's northwest, and added it remains engaged with Washington in "structured security cooperation."