US
2 min read
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
The US president says the Pentagon executed numerous perfect strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria.
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
Trump says the strikes came at his direction. (FILE) / Reuters
December 25, 2025

The US has carried out strikes against Daesh targets in northwest Nigeria, President Donald Trump said, claiming the group has been targeting Christians.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS (Daesh) Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians," Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.

"I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was."

He added that the Pentagon executed numerous perfect strikes, "as only the United States is capable of doing."

Nigeria's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that precision air strikes by the United States have hit "terrorist targets" in the country's northwest, and added it remains engaged with Washington in "structured security cooperation."

RelatedTRT World - Nigeria seeks Trump meeting after US military action threat
RECOMMENDED

Demonstration of strength

The US Africa Command said in a post on X that the strike came at the request of Nigerian authorities.

"AFRICOM conducted a strike at the request of Nigerian authorities in Soboto State killing multiple ISIS (Daesh) terrorists," AFRICOM said in the post, referring to Sokoto state in northwest Nigeria.

"Lethal strikes against ISIS demonstrate the strength of our military and our commitment to eliminating terrorist threats against Americans at home and abroad."

Nigeria's government previously said that armed groups target both Muslims and Christians. However, Trump claimed in October that Christians face an "existential threat" in the country.

Earlier in the week, Reuters news agency reported that the US had been conducting intelligence-gathering flights over large parts of Nigeria since late November.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing