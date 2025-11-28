POLITICS
2 min read
All documents signed by Biden via autopen terminated: Trump
US president claims orders signed with signature device have 'no force,' as legal experts question the basis.
All documents signed by Biden via autopen terminated: Trump
"Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury." Trump said. [File] / AP
November 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that all documents signed by autopen under former President Joe Biden were "terminated," escalating his attacks on his predecessor and prompting legal uncertainty around the claim.

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect," Trump wrote on social media.

"I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally," he said.

In a separate post, Trump added: "Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury," offering no evidence for the allegation.

Presidents have long used autopens — devices that replicate signatures — to sign routine documents.

RelatedTRT World - Trump declares Biden's autopen-signed pardons 'void'
RECOMMENDED

Trump has previously argued that autopens should not be used for important actions.

Legal experts say presidents can revoke executive orders issued by previous administrations, but there is no mechanism to undo clemency once granted.

Biden issued dozens of pardons during his term, including to family members, which Trump suggested could be vulnerable.

Trump’s statement did not clarify whether he intended to revoke specific orders or whether any formal process had been initiated.

RelatedTRT World - Can Trump overturn Biden's pardons if they were signed by autopen?
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions