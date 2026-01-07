US President Donald Trump has said the fatal shooting of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis appeared to be an act of self-defence, as local and state officials disputed the federal account and called for an investigation.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the woman driving a vehicle had "violently, wilfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer," adding that the agent "seems to have shot her in self-defence."

Federal authorities said the incident occurred during an enforcement operation on Wednesday.

The Department of Homeland Security said the woman, identified as a 37-year-old, attempted to strike officers with her vehicle, prompting an agent to open fire.

An ICE agent "acted quickly and defensively," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, adding that the woman was struck and later died.