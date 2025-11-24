Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the most sensitive elements of a potential peace framework to end the Russia-Ukraine war will be discussed directly with US President Donald Trump.
"Today, our delegation returned from Geneva after negotiations with the American side and European partners. Now the list of necessary steps to end the war can become doable."
"As of now, after Geneva, there are fewer points – no longer 28 – and many of the right elements have been taken into account in this framework," Zelenskyy said in a video message on X.
He said there was still work to complete before any framework was finalised.
"Our team has reported on the new draft of steps, and this is indeed the right approach – I will discuss the sensitive issues with President Trump," he added.
In a separate post, Zelenskyy said "constructive work" with partners remained essential and warned that Russia would continue applying pressure.
"We must be cognisant that Russia will not ease its pressure on Ukraine. In these days and weeks, it is essential to take air raid alerts and all similar strike threats very seriously. We clearly understand whom we are dealing with," he said.
He warned there must be "no missiles, no massive strikes on Ukraine and our people."
"This can indeed be ensured by those who are really strong in the world. And much depends on America. Russia started this war, and it is Russia that must end it. We are creating the necessary conditions for that through dialogue with our partners," he added.
The White House said talks between Washington and Kiev remained productive, while acknowledging that the sides still differed on some points.
US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News’ "The Story" that the United States and Ukraine had only "a couple of points of disagreement" on a potential agreement.
She said Trump remained optimistic that a deal could be reached.
Addressing criticism – including from within the Republican Party – that Trump was favouring Russia in the negotiations, Leavitt dismissed the claims.
"The idea that the United States of America is not engaging with both sides equally in this war to bring it to an end is a complete and total fallacy," she told reporters.
She said the president was "hopeful and optimistic" that a workable plan could be finalised.