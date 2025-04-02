Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli government, calling it a “dangerous step” that risks further escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration of fueling instability, particularly in light of recent announcements regarding the expansion of military operations in Gaza and the continuation of settlement activities in the West Bank.

“These actions are yet another demonstration of Israel’s blatant disregard for international law and its complete detachment from the pursuit of peace,” the statement read.

Global calls for restraint

Türkiye joins a chorus of nations calling for de-escalation, as international pressure mounts for a resolution to the ongoing conflict. Diplomatic efforts continue, but the situation on the ground remains fragile.