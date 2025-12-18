Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro issued an urgent appeal on Wednesday to Colombia’s political leaders, social movements, and armed forces, calling for military solidarity as tensions with the United States escalated sharply.

Speaking to supporters, Maduro said regional “union” was the strongest safeguard for peace and sovereignty, urging Colombia’s military to align with Venezuela to deter outside intervention.

“I call upon them for a perfect union with Venezuela so that no one dares touch the sovereignty of our countries,” he said.

Related TRT World - Maduro issues 'new Vietnam' warning after Trump orders Venezuela blockade

“Trump wants a puppet government”

The appeal follows a series of confrontational statements from Washington.

Maduro accused US President Donald Trump of harboring “colonialist” ambitions after Trump claimed Venezuela had stolen American “oil, land, and other assets.”