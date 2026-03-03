Saudi Arabia and Qatar had captured and "arrested Israeli Mossad agents planning bombings in those countries," conservative US podcaster Tucker Carlson said on Monday, the Middle East Eye reported.

On his programme, Carlson questioned Israel’s motives, asking: "Why would the Israelis be committing bombings in Gulf countries, which are also being attacked by Iran?"

He added, "Aren't they on the same side?"

He further claimed, "Israel wants to hurt Iran, and Qatar, and UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and Oman and Kuwait," arguing that Israel deliberately foments instability among Washington’s Arab allies.

In February, Israeli security authorities briefly detained Carlson and his production team in Tel Aviv after he conducted an interview with Washington’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.