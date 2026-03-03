Saudi Arabia and Qatar had captured and "arrested Israeli Mossad agents planning bombings in those countries," conservative US podcaster Tucker Carlson said on Monday, the Middle East Eye reported.
On his programme, Carlson questioned Israel’s motives, asking: "Why would the Israelis be committing bombings in Gulf countries, which are also being attacked by Iran?"
He added, "Aren't they on the same side?"
He further claimed, "Israel wants to hurt Iran, and Qatar, and UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and Oman and Kuwait," arguing that Israel deliberately foments instability among Washington’s Arab allies.
In February, Israeli security authorities briefly detained Carlson and his production team in Tel Aviv after he conducted an interview with Washington’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.
During that interview, Huckabee said that Jews have a “divine right” to colonise Palestinian land and rejected the idea of a distinct Palestinian national identity.
The exchange came after a public disagreement between the two men online. Carlson had criticised Israel’s "shocking" treatment of Christians and accused Huckabee of not doing enough to protect Christians who have faced attacks from illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.
In 2025, following a visit to Palestinian refugees from Gaza in Qatar, where he highlighted Israel's murdering of children, a US-based pro-Israel advocacy organisation labelled Carlson its “Antisemite of the Year”, citing his opposition to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
Carlson’s recent remarks come amid continuing US and Israeli military attacks against Iran. The joint offensive has killed Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, several senior officials and hundreds of civilians. The harshest attack so far was on Saturday, when over 100 girls were killed in a strike on a school in southern Iran.
Iran has responded by striking American bases across the region and disrupting key oil trade routes.