Canadian hockey fans boo US national anthem over Trump tariffs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has struck back at US tariffs with $106 billion in tariffs on American products.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has struck back at US tariffs with $106 billion in tariffs on American products / AP
February 2, 2025

Canadian hockey fans booed the US national anthem in Ottawa on Saturday after American President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada.

Fans at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa jeered during the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the Ottawa Senators' home game against the Minnesota Wild.

Canadian artist Mandia performed “O Canada” before the American national anthem, as is customary at NHL games.

Earlier, Trump placed tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico, unless the two countries tightened up the borders to cut down on drugs entering the US, as well as illegal immigrants.

He also announced a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has struck back at US tariffs with $106 billion in tariffs on American products entering Canada.

“Tonight, I am announcing Canada will be responding to the US trade actions, with 25 percent tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods,” Trudeau said at a news conference, following an hours-long meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers.

SOURCE:AA
