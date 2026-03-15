Israel said on Sunday it will partially reopen the Rafah Crossing, Gaza’s main gateway to Egypt, allowing limited movement of people beginning Wednesday after the crossing was shut during the recent war with Iran.

The Israeli defence ministry body COGAT said the crossing will reopen on March 18 for “limited movement of people only,” with travel permitted in both directions.

Movement through the crossing will take place in coordination with Egypt and will require prior Israeli security approval, the agency said.

Officials added that the process will be overseen by the European Union Border Assistance Mission Rafah (EUBAM), which returned to the crossing earlier this year.

Additional screening of those entering Gaza will take place inside the territory in an area occupied by Israeli forces, according to COGAT.

Related TRT World - Rafah’s fragile door: How Gaza’s ‘ceasefire’ masks a continuing siege

Gaza’s vital gateway

The Rafah crossing is the only route in and out of Gaza that does not pass directly through Israel, making it a critical lifeline for Palestinians in the coastal enclave.

It reopened briefly on February 2 for the movement of people after nearly two years of closure following Israeli aggression.