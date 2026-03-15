WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel to reopen Rafah Crossing for limited Gaza travel
The key gateway between Gaza and Egypt will allow restricted movement of people under Israeli security oversight and EU monitoring after weeks of closure.
Israel to reopen Rafah Crossing for limited Gaza travel
Egyptian ambulances go through the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side in Rafah, Egypt, February 10, 2026. / Reuters
March 15, 2026

Israel said on Sunday it will partially reopen the Rafah Crossing, Gaza’s main gateway to Egypt, allowing limited movement of people beginning Wednesday after the crossing was shut during the recent war with Iran.

The Israeli defence ministry body COGAT said the crossing will reopen on March 18 for “limited movement of people only,” with travel permitted in both directions.

Movement through the crossing will take place in coordination with Egypt and will require prior Israeli security approval, the agency said.

Officials added that the process will be overseen by the European Union Border Assistance Mission Rafah (EUBAM), which returned to the crossing earlier this year.

Additional screening of those entering Gaza will take place inside the territory in an area occupied by Israeli forces, according to COGAT.

RelatedTRT World - Rafah’s fragile door: How Gaza’s ‘ceasefire’ masks a continuing siege

Gaza’s vital gateway

The Rafah crossing is the only route in and out of Gaza that does not pass directly through Israel, making it a critical lifeline for Palestinians in the coastal enclave.

It reopened briefly on February 2 for the movement of people after nearly two years of closure following Israeli aggression.

RECOMMENDED

Israel later closed Rafah again when it launched joint strikes with the United States on Iran on February 28.

Another key crossing, Karem Abu Salem Crossing, reopened on March 3 to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza after also being shut during the escalation.

RelatedTRT World - Over 20,000 Gaza patients await evacuation as Israel continues to restrict Rafah crossing

Pressure to reopen

Human rights groups, the United Nations, and Hamas have repeatedly called for Rafah to reopen, saying it is essential for humanitarian access to the devastated territory.

Often described as Gaza’s “lifeline,” the crossing now lies in an area controlled by Israeli forces following their withdrawal behind the so-called Yellow Line under a ceasefire mediated by the United States.

For years, Rafah served as the primary exit point for Palestinians allowed to leave Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

Israel seized control of the Palestinian side of the crossing on May 7, 2024, saying it had been used for militant activity.

The crossing briefly reopened for medical evacuations during a short ceasefire between Israel and Hamas earlier in the war.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran hits Gulf neighbours, tightens grip on oil shipping as energy crisis fears rise
Spanish actor Javier Bardem calls for peace, Palestinian freedom during Oscars speech
Israel's shelling of fuel depots in Tehran 'violates international law': Iran
Michael B. Jordan wins best actor, Jessie Buckley wins best actress at Oscars
Arab League slams Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
Trump says NATO faces 'very bad future' if US allies don't help with war on Iran
Israeli security officials say war on Iran not progressing at expected pace
Israel may call up 450,000 reservists for potential ground invasion in Lebanon
Four Pakistani brothers killed in cross-border fire from Afghanistan
Bill for US war on Iran hits $12B: White House
Pakistan strikes Kandahar as cross-border conflict with Afghanistan escalates
Israeli air strike on Gaza kills four, including child and pregnant woman
Three Iranian women footballers reverse asylum bid, set to return home from Australia
Japan sets high bar for sending warships to protect Gulf oil route
Israel kills two Palestinian children, parents in occupied West Bank