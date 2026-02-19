Russian officials said on Thursday their forces had destroyed 113 Ukrainian drones overnight, some of them having targeted an oil refinery in the northwest that resulted in a fire in a storage tank.

The sides finished two days of US-brokered talks in Geneva on Wednesday, trying to find a settlement to four years of war.

Both sides described the meeting as "difficult" and no breakthrough was announced.

During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, Russian forces "intercepted and destroyed 113 Ukrainian drones", the defence ministry said in a statement.