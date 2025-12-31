On New Year’s Day, Bulgaria becomes the 21st country to join the euro currency union, furthering its integration into the European Union. But the historic milestone arrives amid political instability and scepticism among ordinary people, fueled by fears of price rises.

Supporters of switching to the euro from the old currency, the lev, are praising the move as one of the greatest achievements since the 1989 transition from a Soviet-style economy to democracy and free markets. They hope it will make the country more attractive for investors and strengthen its orientation toward wealthier Western Europe.

But many people are uneasy in a country where corruption is rife and trust in the authorities is low. One fear is that merchants will round prices up or otherwise use the changeover to worsen inflation, at a time when inflation has rebounded to 3.7 percent.

An EU Eurobarometer poll from March showed that 53 percent of 1,017 people surveyed opposed joining the eurozone, while 45 percent were in favour. A separate Eurobarometer poll, taken between October 9 and November 3 on a similar sample, showed that about half of Bulgarians opposed the single currency while 42 percent were in favour. The margin of error was about plus or minus 3.1 percentage points for the March poll.

Some welcome the euro, others are wary

The government successfully completed the euro adoption process by beating inflation down to 2.7 percent earlier this year to comply with EU rules and win approval from EU leaders. But clearing that hurdle was followed by a new chapter of political chaos.

The government resigned after less than a year in office amid nationwide anti-corruption protests. This left the country without a regular budget for next year and is hampering plans for long-overdue structural reforms and decisions on the use of EU support funds. A new election — the eighth in five years — is expected to be held next spring.

Nevelin Petrov, 64, said he welcomed the euro. “Bulgaria is a full member of the European Union, and its rightful place is alongside the other developed and democratic European nations,” he said. “I am convinced that the adoption of the euro will contribute to the long-term prosperity of our country,” he said.

Others, like Darina Vitova, who runs a pedicure salon in Sofia, said things were moving too fast, although she welcomed the change “in principle.”

“The standard of living and incomes in our country are far from those in the richest European countries, while prices here are rising and life for the average person will become more difficult,” she said. She acknowledges that when heading to the beaches in neighbouring Greece, it will be more convenient to pay with the same “pocket money” she uses at home.

Countries that join the EU commit to the euro, but actually joining can take years, and some members are in no hurry. Poland, in particular, has seen strong economic growth since joining the EU in 2004 without adopting the euro.

Pro-Russian politicians have fanned discontent