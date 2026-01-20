Türkiye supports the January 18 agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG despite having reservations over certain aspects, just as it supported the March 10 agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

“What we are looking at is the existence of an agreement,” Fidan told Anadolu and TRT on Tuesday.

Fidan stated that while Türkiye has specific reservations, it prefers to set them aside and prioritise support for the agreement as a matter of policy.

“It is also extremely important that the decree issued by (Syrian) President (Ahmed) al Sharaa grants the rights of our Kurdish brothers, who for many years under the Assad era had been deprived of certain rights,” he said.

Fidan stressed that the decree is of critical importance both in guaranteeing cultural rights and in enabling citizens to feel safer and more included in public life.

‘Serious security breach’

The minister also said Ankara views the ongoing manipulations by the YPG terror group regarding released Daesh members with “great concern.”

Syria’s Interior Ministry said on Monday that the YPG group's release of Daesh detainees from al Shaddadi prison in the northeastern Hasakah province constitutes a “serious security breach” threatening Syrian, regional, and international security. On Tuesday, 81 of the 120 released Daesh detainees were recaptured, according to the ministry.